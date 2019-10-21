Kenilworth based police officer earns community service award

A Kenilworth based police community support officer has received an award for his commitment to protect and serve the community.

PCSO Ed King from the Warwick Rural East Safer Neighbourhood Team has been recognised for “his commitment to protecting and serving the Warwick Rural East area" as he was presented with the Joanne Graham Award.

Joanne Graham was one of the first PCSOs in the Warwick District and during her time in the PCSO role she had a hugely positive impact on the local community.

Joanne passed away in 2012 following a short illness and the award is now given in her memory to a Warwick District PCSO who shows exceptional commitment in helping protect their community.

PCSO Ed King was recognised for his all-round commitment to supporting and protecting the local community.

In one instance, PCSO King went to great lengths to support a vulnerable member of the community. He ensured the appropriate support was put in place for them and in the process he reduced the demand placed on police and mental health services.

During the Operation Hillman investigation into sheep butcherings in the area, PCSO Ed King was invaluable in helping to maintain the confidence of local farmers.

Sergeant Chris Kitson, SNT lead for South Warwick, said: “PCSO King consistently goes above and beyond to help the local community. He always approaches problems with an open mind and shows great creativity in addressing them. He is a credit to the team.”