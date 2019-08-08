Kenilworth business investing in apprenticeships

A leading printing business in Kenilworth is pleased with its latest product – and is hoping to produce a copy.

Twenty-year-old Luke Salisbury has just completed his three-year apprenticeship with Kenilworth-based Emmerson Press and is now helping to recruit the next employee for the family-owned firm.

Nick Fincher, Luke Salisbury and WCGs Janet Claymore. Photo submitted.

Luke, who lives in the town, joined the company when he left Kenilworth School after his GCSEs and has worked through different departments inside the business which is based on Farmer Ward Road.

Now he has finished his business administration course and been such a hit with the company it is looking to take on another person to start their career at the firm which carries out print contracts for companies and organisations across the UK.

Luke, who completed his apprenticeship through Warwickshire College Group (WCG), said deciding to join the world of work meant he could earn and learn at the same time.

He said: “University is not for everyone and I was keen to learn a trade and also to start earning at the same time. I have worked through the different departments and have loved it.

“Everyone has been so supportive right the way through the company and I was welcomed into the fold from day one. People have really invested time and effort in me, I want to return that through what I do for the company.

Nick Fincher, a director at the company, said the progress Luke has made led to the decision to take on another apprentice. He said: “We have been able – supported by WCG – to structure his time with us to ensure he picks up the skills he will need to forge a successful career here at Emmersons. He has a great hunger to learn and is a really popular member of the team.”