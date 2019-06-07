Kenilworth business owner embarks on End to End cycle challenge for charity

A Kenilworth business owner plans to embark on the End to End cycling challenge on Sunday, Father's Day, raising money for two children's charities in the process.

Paul Barfoot, who owns TechPoint located on Warwick Road, will take on the 1,000-mile challenge after a recent change in 'personal circumstances'. He will do the challenge unassisted with only the backup of a tent in case he cannot find accommodation along the way.

Paul Barfoot

The money raised through the challenge will benefit Acorns Children's Hospice and Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Mr Barfoot said: “My son was born premature and I know how much we relied on a children's hospital at the time. I've got children myself so I wanted to support children's charities. Children are the future.”

He recently met professional cyclist Jonathan Shubert on a training cycling ride, who has now been giving him tips for the challenge such as the ideal saddle for the journey.

Mr Barfoot said: “I have never done anything like this before, having only taken up cycling just two years ago. So it is certainly a big challenge for me, but will also be a big achievement and for such worthy causes.”

Paul Barfoot on a training cycle ride

Anyone who would like to donate to the challenge can do so through the Just Giving pages set up. A £400 target fundraising goal has been set for each charity.

People who want to donate to to Acorns Children's Hospice can use the following link: https://www.justgiving.com/Paul-LeJoG-2019-Acorns To donate to the Birmingham Children's Hospital use the following link: https://www.justgiving.com/Paul-LeJoG-2019.

Mr Barfoot added: “Starting from the rugged coastline of Cornwall, on to the rolling hills and valleys of the north of England, right up the barren majesty of the Scottish highlands. I’ll be covering around 1,000 miles through beautiful moorlands, hidden green valleys, winding back lanes, stunning coastal roads and historic sites.

“The shortest route is by no means the best. Ernest Hemingway once wrote, 'It is by riding a bicycle that you learn the contours of a country best.'

“Cycling gives you a unique perspective on a country. I have chosen a longer route which takes me through places that other routes would miss, and I would love it if you could also support me in this journey by giving a donation to charity.”