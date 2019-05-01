Kenilworth care home residents have eggcellent time at fete

Residents at a Kenilworth care home recently enjoyed an Easter fete

Family, friends and people from the local community joined with staff and residents for a day of fun and games at Kenilworth Manor Care Home – raising more than £400 for resident activities.

Residents at Kenilworth Manor Care Home enjoyed an Easter fete recently. Photo submitted.

The event included a raffle, tombola and cake stand at the Thickthorn Orchards home, alongside a range of stalls selling handbags, cakes and crafts.

Residents also made their own Easter bonnets.

Maria Harrington, care manager at Kenilworth Manor, said: “We had a wonderful day at our Easter fete and it was made all the better by so many of our residents’ families and friends coming to show their support.

“We wanted our residents to be as creative and as colourful as possible with their Easter bonnets, and I have to say there were some wonderful designs and everyone loved getting involved.

“The money raised will go towards activities for the residents, which helps to give them so many new experiences which is so important in later life.”

Owned and operated by the Clarendon Care Group, the three-storey Victorian mansion was built in the 1820s and restored in 1987.

The home has 30 en-suite bedrooms and provides high quality convalescent care, physiotherapy and has spacious landscaped gardens.

Registered with the Care Quality Commission for 34 residents, Kenilworth Manor provides various important facilities for the elderly including convalescent care and access to physiotherapists.

