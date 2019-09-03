Kenilworth Chamber of Trade business breakfast to offer information on how HS2-related funds will help the town

Businesses can find out more about the funds that will be made available to Kenilworth through the HS2 project at the Kenilworth Chamber of Trade's business breakfast this Thursday.

Kenilworth Town Cllr James Kennedy will speak on the Business and Local Economy Fund (BLEF) secured from HS2 and the initiatives the council are planning for local businesses.

Cllr Kennedy will also talk about the three separate initiatives planned for the funding such as social media training, improved signage for visiting tourists and practical assistance to those organisations who already host large community and fundraising events.

The council has already requested quotations from training providers for the social media training that is planned to be available to all local businesses in Kenilworth helping them promote their businesses on different social media platforms.

An opportunity has already come up for a digital communications consultant. For more information see the following link about the digital consultant role.

The breakfast will be from 7.30 to 9am at the Holiday Inn in Kenilworth. The ticket price of £10 includes breakfast tea and coffee. Tickets can be purchased through an Eventbrite website.