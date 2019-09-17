Kenilworth Chamber of Trade to launch 'Pop-up Office' scheme

The chair of the Kenilworth Chamber of Trade will be launching a new initiative called the – Pop-up Office – as part of an effort to increase membership.

Sarah Kershaw, the director of the Kenilworth Chamber of Trade, hopes to not only increase the chamber's membership, but increase the types of members who're part of the chamber of trade.

Kenilworth Chamber of Trade

She said: “The chamber of trade historically doesn't have very many high street members.”

Sarah took over as the chamber's chair in the summer from Seánna Holland.

Sarah runs her own business serving as a freelance personal assistant working with clients to support their administrative needs through a company called My Extra Colleague.

Sarah added: “We're really keen to get local retailers apart of the chamber. We are trying to get out there and engage with different people.”

The chamber's new membership secretary, Sharon Haines, is the manager of the Leaders Estate Agents located in the town centre in Warwick Road, often referred to as the high street.

As the new chamber chair Sarah plans to start a new initiative, which involves setting up a 'Pop-up Office'.

Sarah said: “We call it 'buddy benching.'”

She described it as the chamber's version of hot desking.

Sarah added: “It's hopefully helping people who work from home. It means you can interact with other businesses.

“We're looking at giving people company and a bit of networking.”

Members of the chamber of trade will have access to the 'Pop-up Office' scheme when its completed.

The chamber's membership also includes access to various training workshops ranging from marketing to social media for businesses along with how to grow your business.

Sarah added: “We want to grow the offering the chamber has for businesses. It's not an expensive membership.”

Businesses owners can become a member of the Kenilworth Chamber of Trade for an annual fee £40. Chamber members meet on the last Thursday of each month for a time of informal networking at the Almanack pub.

She added: “I think it's an affordable way for a new business to get involved in the community.”

The Keniworth Chamber of Trade, which currently has around 70 members, is open to anyone to join. The committee members are all volunteers.

Sarah added: “We are voice of the businesses of Kenilworth. We are in it for the love of local businesses in Kenilworth.”