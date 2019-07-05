Kenilworth comedy night set to help woman's recovery from agonising condition

A woman from Kenilworth who was struck down by a little-known condition that causes her to suffer constant pain more severe than childbirth is beginning the long road to recovery.

Amy Pohl, aged 26, was left bed-bound and in constant agony after developing complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) and functional neurological disorder.

Amy’s father, David, has organised a comedy night fundraiser to help pay for her treatment. The fundraiser will be held at the Kenilworth School Sixth Form College from 7 to 10pm on Friday July 12.

David said: “The comedy night is going to be a great evening - the coming together of Amy’s friends, family and the wider community who want to support our cause. A night of some much needed laughs too.”

Tickets to the event called Amy’s Comedy Extravaganza cost £12.50, and can be purchased through the following link: www.helpamy.co.uk/store.

Wristbands are also being sold on the website.

An auction and a raffle for prizes has also been planned for the comedy night.

The comedians to hit the stage at the event include Eric Rushton, Laura Monmoth, Damon Conlan, Di Ellis, Chris Too, Doug Carter, Mat Taylor, Alex Black and Doddy Dodd.

David added: “Amy, together with her brother, Andrew, have most of their childhood memories linked to Kenilworth. They attended both primary and secondary schools in Kenilworth, together with Castle Sixth Form.”

Amy was a teacher at Rugby Free Primary School before being taken ill in late 2017.

Having grown up in Kenilworth Amy attended Thorns Community Infant School, Park Hill Junior School before going to Kenilworth School.

Amy’s family saw hope in STEPS – a £5,000-a-week specialist rehabilitation facility in Sheffield. After a range of fundraising efforts, Amy has started treatment at the centre – and she is beginning to make progress.

Amy said: “I have achieved more in the past six weeks than I had in the preceding six months. I am finally out of the bed, able to sit in an adapted wheelchair, have had showers, stood in a specialised standing frame.

But the family fears that funding could run out before the treatment can be completed.

David added: “We need to be ready to step in to ensure that Amy’s treatment schedule is continuous.

“She has very complex treatment needs. My fundraising efforts will not cease until Amy is better.”

Amy added: “My rehabilitation journey is definitely not over yet and I believe that if the funds were to stop, it would severely affect my ability to make a recovery.

“I would have to go back to a hospital or a care home.”