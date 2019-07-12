Kenilworth Dogs Trust's oldest resident in need of a home

Kenilworth Dogs Trust's oldest resident is in need of a loving home.

Tonks, who is a 17-year-old Jack Russell Terrier, found himself under the care of the rehoming centre after being found as a stray.

Tonks with canine carer Megan Gourlay. Photo supplied.

Not only is he the most mature dog at the Honiley-based rehoming centre; he is also the oldest dog across all Dogs Trust centres - being the human equivalent of 119 years old.

Tonks is well above the age of four - the average age of a Dogs Trust dog - and is well and truly into his retirement years. But staff say he still has a lot of love to give and a spring in his step and they are all hoping he finds a loving retirement home to put his paws up and relax in his twilight years.

Whilst he is currently enjoying lots of fuss and attention from his carers , nothing would compare to finding a loving home of his own.

Emma Healey, Manager at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, said: "It's especially sad when older dogs come to us through no fault of their own but Tonks is getting lots of TLC here at the rehoming centre but we're really hoping somebody will open their home and heart to this mature chap really soon.

"There are so many advantages to owning an older dog and they make great companions.

"Tonks is looking for a quiet home to keep someone company who is around for most of the day.

"He doesn't need much exercise but is happy to go for a stroll or potter about in the garden. He could live with children over the age of eight and could live with another dog but tends to prefer human company so would be at his happiest relaxing in a comfy bed with his new family near him.”

If you can offer Tonks a loving home call 01926 569236 or pop in to the rehoming centre in Honiley, Kenilworth, CV8 1NP.