Kenilworth firefighter recognised for 40 years of service

The Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service recognised a Kenilworth firefighter for his 40 years service as a retained firefighter at the Kenilworth Fire Station.

The fire service recognised Firefighter Malcolm Gunter Thursday night October 10 for his loyal and meritorious service at a ceremony held at the Kenilworth Fire Station.

Firefighter Malcolm Gunter was joined by his family, Deputy Chief Fire Officer Barnaby Briggs, senior officers, the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service Colour Party and crew members from the past and present from the Kenilworth Fire Station.

Firefighter Malcolm Gunter was presented with a certificate and a number of gifts to celebrate the occasion held at the Kenilworth Fire Station. He has no intention of retiring.

Kenilworth Mayor Alison Firth, who attended the ceremony, said: "Malcolm is a valued member of the wonderful team at the fire station and Leeanna, the watch commander, and the rest of the crew had gone all out to make the celebration special including a fantastic helmet cake and replica toy Warwickshire fire engine."

Kenilworth Firefighter Malcolm Gunter receiving his certificate of service

Kenilworth Mayor Alison Firth and Firefighter Malcolm Gunter

Ceremony for Kenilworth Firefighter Malcolm Gunter