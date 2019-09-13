Kenilworth firefighters respond to hay bale fire believed to be deliberately set

Crews with the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a hay bale fire believed to have been deliberately set in Kenilworth.

Firefighters from the Kenilworth Fire Station responded just before 7pm Thursday September 12 to a hay bale on fire located off Pipers Lane in Kenilworth.

The fire and rescue service said the fire was deliberately set.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Many deliberate fires include refuse, wheelie bin and grass fires.

"Tackling these fires takes up a large amount of firefighters’ time and is an ineffective use of our resources, especially when they have life risk incidents to attend.

“Deliberate fire setting is an offence. This behaviour can threaten lives and damage property, causing devastating impacts across communities.

“The priority of the fire service is to protect the communities they serve and we ask everyone to remain vigilant to suspicious behaviour, reporting anything to Warwickshire Police on their non-emergency number, 101, or dial 999 if it is an emergency."