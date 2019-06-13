Kenilworth gardens will open to public for charity

Several Kenilworth gardens will soon be open to the public in aid of a national charity.

As many as 11 gardens will be open in aid of the National Garden Scheme (NGS) as it supports several charities.

Fieldgate Lawn gardens

The event is on Sunday June 16 from 12 to 5pm with an admission cost of £7 for adults and children are free. Tickets and maps are available at the gardens.

The event includes four new gardens, and each has something different for visitors from beautiful plants to interesting designs, to woodlands and wildlife friendly areas and vegetables at the Beehive Hill allotments.

The gardens around town are located at Randall Road and Fieldgate Lane - with new gardens on New Street, St Nicholas Avenue and Purlieu Lane overlooking the castle.

Tea and cakes will be available at the St Nicholas Parochial Hall (from 1pm) and plants at Fieldgate and at the allotments.

The National Garden Scheme raises money for cancer and nursing charities.