Kenilworth Lido Campaign group looking for memories from outdoor pool Abbey Fields for documentary film

Members of the Kenilworth Lido Campaign Group are looking for people to come forward with fond memories of the outdoor pool at Abbey Fields.

Members from the group recently attended the National Lido Conference held at The Isbourne in Cheltenham. The conference, supported by Historic Pools of Great Britain, brought together lidos, those who love them and inspirational people from the lido world.

The conference highlighted that throughout the UK there is a groundswell of interest in the preservation and development of outdoor pools such as the one in Abbey Fields.

Members of the group were able to network with other delegates who have fought similar campaigns and hear of their experiences. They learned of outdoor pools that are managed imaginatively, remain open all year round and cover their costs.

At the conference members of the group also met with Patrick McLennan, who made the documentary film “The Ponds” based around the stories of swimmers in the Hampstead Heath Ponds.

He is now making a TV documentary called “Splash Palace,” which will reveal why so many 1930s Lidos fell into ruin and how public demand and community campaigns are inspiring their rebirth.

The campaign group hope's Kenilworth's story can be included in the new documentary film.

Patrick will be talking to campaigners, councillors and local swimmers and is particularly interested in stories related to the outdoor pool at Abbey Fields.

A spokesperson for the campaign group said: "Whilst we have information about the outdoor pool's history and of course details of our campaign, what would really strengthen our offering would be some personal stories from the local community."

If anyone has a story in their family of competitions and medals won by parents or grandparents, or swimming in the original pool during the war, they can contact the Kenilworth Lido campaign via friendsofkenilworthoutdoorpool@gmail.com