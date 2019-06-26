Kenilworth Lions Club will not reschedule Grand Show

The Kenilworth Lions Club has decided against rescheduling another Grand Show event for later this year.

The club had planned to mark its 50th anniversary with the event on Saturday June 8. But inclement weather led organisers to cancel the show.

The club's spokesperson John Whitehouse said: "Kenilworth Lions take our responsibility to the local community very seriously, so the forced cancellation of our Grand Show on the 8th June was a huge disappointment to us, as we’re sure it was to you.

"The adverse weather meant that the ground was waterlogged even before the day of the show. This, together with the wind and rain on the day, meant we had no choice but to cancel the whole event – the first time ever that we’ve had to do this.

"Having considered and rejected the idea of a re-run of the show in early September, for all sorts of reasons, we’re already planning for next year.

Organisers have already scheduled the 2020 Grand Show for Saturday June 13.

"We shall use all the planning done for this year’s show for next year, so it will be bigger and better than ever. This will include the new features like the evening programme of live music, and the beer tent.

We thank the people of Kenilworth for all of their great support to Kenilworth Lions events over many years."

The next events hosted by the club include the outdoor Carol Concert in Abbey Fields on Saturday December 21, and the charity Duck Race on Boxing Day.