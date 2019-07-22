Kenilworth man urges residents to object to proposed Texaco 24-hour alcohol licence

A Kenilworth man is urging residents to object and comment on the requested 24-hour alcohol licence made for the Texaco service station in town.

The petrol station, based in Warwick Road in the middle of the St John's gyratory, would also like to have a licence to sell food between 11pm and 5am.

Steve Lewis, who lives near the service station, said: “Kenilworth is a nice place to live. It's going to take away the ambience of the neighbourhood. We don't need it in Kenilworth. We've got very little trouble here in Kenilworth at night.”

He said the serving of alcohol at the station 24 hours a day would likely bring with it an increase of traffic, an increase of late night noise and litter to the neighbourhood.

Mr Lewis added: “They'll be buying tins of beer and leaving them in people's gardens.”

Kenilworth town councillor for the St John's ward, Cllr Richard Dickson, distributed flyers to neighbourhood residents encouraging them to make their opinions heard on the application by sending a message to Warwick District Council.

The council can be messaged about the issue via email at email licensing@warwickdc.gov.uk or write to The Licensing Team, Community Protection, Warwick District Council, Riverside House, Milverton Hill, Leamington Spa, CV32 5HZ before the deadline of July 31 quoting ref: WDCPREM00244.

The deadline for local residents to express their views to the district council is on next Wednesday July 31.

Anyone who would like to view the application on the district council's website can use the following link: https://bit.ly/2xvdEm8.

According to the application submitted to Warwick District Council, Linda Millar is the person who applied for the 24-hour alcohol licence for Texaco service station. She declined to comment when asked by the Kenilworth Weekly News.

Mr Lewis, who has lived at his Kenilworth home for 23 years, added: “We're all for improvements, but not change that's going to be detrimental.”