Kenilworth pub named 'best pub and bar in Warwickshire' in national awards

A pub in Kenilworth has been named as the 'best pub and bar in Warwickshire'.

The Cross at Kenilworth won the accolade in the National Pub and Bar Awards.

It is welcome news for the team at the Michelin-starred pub, following the unprecedented challenges brought about by the pandemic.

The Cross at Kenilworth. Photo supplied

The National Pub and Bar Awards aims to put the finest on-trade businesses across the UK in the national spotlight, showcasing just how diverse and creative the hospitality industry really is, as well as how these inspirational operations have survived the pandemic.

Each winning pub was selected on overall best practice across a number of operational categories.

Adam Bennett, executive chef at The Cross said: “Awards are always important but when the team have been through such a tough year, it’s especially nice to have a pat on the pack.

"We’ve had a fantastic response from our guests since we reopened and we’re looking forward to going from strength to strength in giving guests everything that they missed during the lockdowns.”

The Cross at Kenilworth. Photo supplied

Andreas Antona, chef owner of The Cross added: “I couldn’t be prouder of the team who have all worked so hard to get us back to doing what we do best.

"We are delighted to be named the best pub in Warwickshire and this only fuels our ambition to be the best not just in the county but in the country and beyond.”

The National Pub and Bar Awards is an annual awards celebration organised by H2O Publishing, the team behind Pub and Bar magazine. The nationwide competition was launched in January with winners announced on July 16.

The team will be presented with their award certificate at the grand final on September 6 where the regional and overall winner will be