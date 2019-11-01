Kenilworth Rotary Club raises nearly £500 in End Polio campaign

The Kenilworth Rotary Club raised awareness after it held a collection in Talisman Square and bathed the Holiday Inn building in purple light with the message – END POLIO NOW – as part of World Polio Day.

The rotary club also ha a stall in Talisman Square as part of World Polio Day on Thursday October 24 to help promote the End Polio Now project and raise money for the project.

The volunteers at the stall raised nearly £500 for the cause.

John Stanton, with the Kenilworth Rotary Club, said: "There was substantial public support and far more money was donated than expected as this was just an awareness campaign."

Rotary International's donations are now matched 2:1 by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Other government and World Health Organisation (WHO) contributions have also contributed to the cause.

John added: “Polio eradication is a main project of Rotary International. We’ve made incredible progress towards eradicating polio. But we need to work together to get the job done.

"It's the biggest project Rotary International has, and it's the first time we've actually lit up anything in purple. We've never really done anything as ambitious as this for World Polio Day.”

Later in the day after volunteers ran the stall the club switched on the purple lighting, which displayed the words – End POLIO NOW – from 6 to 10pm.

John added: “This told people what we're trying to do and also encouraged them to help. Something dramatic like this allows us to tell people the problem is still there. It's left us in Britain, but it's still a problem in a very areas of the world."