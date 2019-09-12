Kenilworth's outdoor pool at Abbey Fields to re-open next year

The outdoor pool in Abbey Fields, which was expected to close for good this month will be open for another season next year.

A spokesperson for Warwick District Council has confirmed that the outdoor pool at Abbey Fields will re-open next year and close at the end of the school summer holidays.

Plans were released by the district council last month detailing new plans for renovations to the Abbey Fields swimming facility along with the Castle Farm Recreation Centre. Details of the plans were published by KWN.

The estimated time frame for the new renovated facility at Abbey Fields will be for construction to start at the end of summer 2020 and for them to open in autumn 2021.

The Kenilworth Lido Campaign Group remains active and is exploring all opportunities to challenge decisions made by Warwick District Council.

To coincide with the Kenilworth Arts Festival which commences on Thursday 19 September 2019 the campaign group will be celebrating its vision of 21st century outdoor and indoor swimming facilities for Warwick District within Kenilworth’s historic Abbey Fields.

For the duration of the festival the group will curate a “pop-up” shop window display in Station Road opposite Wilkinsons, which will include a scale model created by architect and former Kenilworth resident Thomas Bates for a new outdoor pool along with drawings, photography by Max Creasey, original artwork by local artist Karen Pittaway and much more.

There will be an opportunity for members of the public to comment on their thoughts for future swimming provision in the town.

The campaign group would like to take this opportunity to thank Workman Managing Agents of Talisman Square for the use of this facility.

For full details about the work of the Kenilworth Lido Campaign Group and how you could become involved visit their website at https://www.restorekenilworthlido.org.uk