Kenilworth's Worthies lands headline sponsor

Kenilworth’s special awards ceremony, The Worthies, has landed its first ever headline sponsor for its annual event.

The awards ceremony, in its fourth year, celebrates local businesses, community organisations and special people that have made Kenilworth a success.

The Worthies. Photo credit: Jamie Gray Photography

The awards dinner will be held from 7pm to midnight on Thursday May 23 at the Chesford Grange Hotel. The event will also be hosted by Phil Upton of BBC Coventry and Warwickshire.

The event includes 10 categories of awards ranging from business of the year, business person of the year, pub/bar of the year, restaurant/cafe of the year to community and cultural business of the year.

For a full list of the nominations see the Kenilworth Chamber of Trade’s website at the following link http://kenilworthchamber.co.uk/the-worthies-finalists-2019/Tickets can be purchased for £35 online through the following link https://ticketssmart.co.uk/product/the-worthies-awards-dinner-2019/

The ticket purchase includes a drink on arrival and a three-course meal.

Bovis Homes has become the first headline sponsor for the Kenilworth Chamber of Trade’s The Worthies 2019 awards banquet.

Bovis Homes pledged its sponsorship ahead of launching its new development, Tudor Gardens, in Kenilworth later this year.

Paul Stafford, regional managing director at Bovis Homes, said: “The Worthies has grown from strength-to-strength over the past few years and we are very happy to support and aid its success further.

“The amount of money the event has raised for charity is hugely impressive. Everyone who has attended over the years has stated how wonderful an occasion it is, and we look forward to sharing in the experience with key stakeholders in the Kenilworth community.”

Chamber of Trade chair Seánna Holland said ticket sales have already sold out once and the event had to move to a larger space within the Chesford Grange Hotel. Organisers have sold over 180 tickets already surpassing last year’s total of 140 tickets. Myton Hospices will be supported through a raffle at the event.

She added: “It doesn’t just have to be people that are nominated. We’re welcoming anybody that wants to support the town. It’s open to anybody.”