Kenilworth Shakespeare Hospice launches re-branded charity shop

It might only seem like an extension to some shoppers, but for one passer-by it is far more than that.

The Shakespeare Hospice Charity Shop became the town’s largest charity shop when it unveiled its big expansion last week.

But when the Weekly News popped down to meet the team, we also met Judith Neath, who was just passing by but knows just how much the extra money raised will help Kenilworth residents.

Judith is getting bereavement support with Shakespeare Hospice after the death of her husband, Derek.

She said: “Shakespeare Hospice have been supporting me for four years. They also supported my husband who had dementia. That was ongoing until my husband, Derek Neath aged 92, passed away last year.”

She added: “It’s really kept me going because I was on the brink of physical and mental collapse. For me it’s been a lifeline. I’ll never forget Shakespeare Hospice.”

The shop formerly served as a furniture store only and has now re-branded itself as the Shakespeare Hospice Charity Shop located at Abbey End in Kenilworth.

The store will feature an expanded range of retail products on offer to the public such as books, DVDs, electrical goods, clothing for men and women, home furnishings and furniture.

The Kenilworth store is vital to the income generation funding the Shakespeare Hospice services including the Day Hospice, Hospice at Home and providing caring and compassionate support for adults and young people as part of ECHOES, the children’s bereavement services.

The seven Shakespeare Hospice shops contribute some of the 89 per cent of £2.4 million needed each year to provide these services, that’s why the hospice relies heavily on the local community, its support and generosity.

The Shakespeare Hospice is also looking for more volunteers to help run the newly updated Kenilworth store. There is a collection service for donations and a local delivery service for customers in Kenilworth.

Judith said: “I have been here before and this place has gone up two or three notches. Now it looks like a real nice shop. It’s neat, tidy, bright and cheerful.”

The official re-branding launch included live music, tombola and refreshments at the shop on Saturday May 18.

Kenilworth and Southam MP Jeremy Wright, who helped launch the re-branding, said: “The Shakespeare Hospice does such important work looking after people of all ages in our community. This shop is a good way to enable us to help them continue with that work.”

The Shakespeare Hospice at Home team has supported 43 patients in the Kenilworth area over the last year.