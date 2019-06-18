Kenilworth Station honoured at national transport awards

Kenilworth Station has been ‘highly commended’ by a major national body at its award ceremony.

The station was one of only three projects to be shortlisted in the Chartered Institute of Highways and Transportation’s national Best Public Transport Project category.

Kenilworth Station

The CIHT commended the project that brought a station back to Kenilworth for the first time since it had initially closed in 1965.

Building on the site of the former station, and using some of its former features such as the station sign and stained glass windows, the station was completed last year and now offers hourly journeys along the Leamington to Nuneaton line.

Cllr Jeff Clarke, portfolio holder for transport and planning with Warwickshire County Council, said: “I am delighted that the station has received national recognition from renowned experts in the industry. It reflects the huge complexity of the project that delivered a brand new station and rail service.”

The new rail station at Kenilworth was also ‘highly commended’ in a regional award highlighting major transport projects in the West Midlands. The commendation came in the Best Large Project category, which highlights outstanding examples of transportation or highways project which have made a major contribution to the West Midlands.

Cllr Clarke added: “We have been so thrilled with how Kenilworth Station has been received. It has been incredibly well-used and with the service now operating through to Nuneaton, a service provided on Sundays, and using two carriages instead of one, we can expect to see the figures increase considerably. All partners worked so hard to realise the station so this, along with the outstanding user figures, is just reward for that.”