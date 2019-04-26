Kenilworth teenager set to lose her locks for charity

A 13-year-old Kenilworth School pupil is shaving off her long hair to show support to those battling with cancer.

Jenny Askew will be taking on the challenge tomorrow (Saturday April 27) at 11.15am at May Vaughan Salon, Talisman square, Kenilworth.

Jenny Askew. Photo submitted.

She said: “I am shaving my head because so many people have lost someone they loved to cancer and I want to help support this great cause by raising as much money as I can. Just over a year ago I lost my nan to cancer and in March 2016 my mum was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"Having undergone successful treatment she has made a full recovery and is helping support me with this event.

“I have always had long hair so this will be a big change for me! Please donate as support for families going through cancer is so important.”

To donate to Jenny's fundraising page click here.