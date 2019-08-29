Kenilworth Texaco petrol station no longer requesting 24-hour alcohol sales

The application for expanded services at the Texaco petrol station in Kenilworth has been amended to only slightly increase the hours of alcohol sold from the premises.

The petrol station, in Warwick Road, in the middle of the St John’s gyratory, has also requested a licence for late-night refreshment to allow for the sale of hot drinks only from 11pm until 5am.

The petrol station had previously submitted a request with Warwick District Council to expand its alcohol sales to 24 hours a day.

Multiple residents, including Kenilworth Town councillor Richard Dickson objected to the 24-hour alcohol sales request based on the potential increase of traffic, increase of late-night noise and litter to the neighbourhood.

After the amended application Cllr Dickson has withdrawn his objection.

The amended application requested seeks the sale of alcohol from 6am to 11pm seven days a week, which is a half an hour increase on Sundays at night.

The petrol station can currently sell alcohol from 8am on weekdays and 10am on Sundays.

The Shell garage in Warwick Road made a similar request for 24-hour alcohol sales last year, but it was refused. It instead sells alcohol from 6am to 11pm.

The Shell garage made a request to sell food from 11pm to 5am, which was also refused.

District council officials were expected to make a decision on the request Thursday, which was not available before the Kenilworth Weekly News reached its press deadline.