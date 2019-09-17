Kenilworth Town Council working to form climate emergency group

The Kenilworth Town Council is looking for help from local residents in the forming of a climate emergency working group.

The town council, along with the Warwick District Council and Warwickshire County Council all declared a climate emergency last month.

Climate change protest outside the Warwickshire County Council offices

Leader of the town council, Cllr John Dearing, said: ”This is a very welcome and exciting initiative for the town.

"It underlines the urgency by which we all have to reduce our carbon footprints as the country moves towards net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

"The Working Group looks forward to engaging with residents, businesses, schools and community groups as it explores how best we can move towards this goal.”

The town council is taking the first step in addressing the issue in asking for help from residents to join a cross-political working group and spend the next 6 months designing a roadmap of actions.

Kenilworth Town Council chambers at Jubilee House

A spokesperson for the town council said: “For most of us, our carbon footprint is dominated by three areas: the energy we use in the home, how we travel, and what we eat.

“The group will look at options, like how we can measure our own carbon footprints, how we can increase our use of renewable energy sources, how we can leave the car at home more often, how we can choose to buy food and meals with fewer food miles, and so on.”

Anyone interested in joining the working group can contact the town council through the following email kentc@kenilworth.org or telephone 01926 859155.