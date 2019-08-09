Kenilworth transplant athlete set for world games

European Transplant Games gold and bronze medallist Boryana Nankova is hoping to continue her success on the world stage later this month.

Boryana, who is in her 50s and from Kenilworth, will be representing Team GB in the singles, doubles and mixed doubles table tennis tournaments at the World Transplant Games in Gateshead from August 17 to 23.

She said the main aim of her competing in the games is to raise awareness of the importance organ donation after she received a life-saving liver transplant in 2013.

She said: “Sport was always one of my passions before my illness, so when I discovered about Transplant Sport I was extremely interested in getting involved.

“I joined Team GB at my first European Transplant Games in Sardinia in June 2018 and I won a Gold Medal in table tennis, which is my favourite sport.

“I was extremely proud to then represent the Queen Elizabeth Hospital at my first British Transplant Games in Birmingham in August 2018, where I won Silver Medal in Table Tennis.

“I am now looking forward to representing Team GB once again at my first World Transplant Games.

“I am really fortunate to be alive and I encourage everyone to join the Organ Donation Register.

“I now live a second life thanks to my Donor.

“Saying thank you to my Donor just isn’t enough.

“I am only alive today because of a very kind Lady who was on the Donor Register.

“I am so grateful and want to give something back as a way of saying thank you.

“No words are enough to express my feelings, to explain what is the value of my new life. My donated organ is my treasure and a true gift of life.”

The World Transplant Games take place every two years and is supported by the International Olympic Committee.

It represents the largest organ donor awareness event in the world, featuring a week of 17 sporting events.

Team GB will join more than 1,000 other transplant athletes and live donors from 60 countries across the globe.

Lynne Holt, team manager for Team GB, said: “We are delighted to be demonstrating the benefits of transplantation with 320 in Team GB.

“We aim to exceed the Gold medals won at the World Transplant Games in Malaga in 2017, and to win the Trophy for the best team.

“They certainly deserve the same recognition as the Olympic and Para Olympic Games.”

Boryana is fundraising for Transplant Sport. To donate click here