Kineton pub to be turned into tapas bar

The Swan Hotel pub in Kineton will soon be turned into a tapas bar.

In just over a week David Gomez Gonzalez, and his business partner, Jonny Ricks, will take over running the village pub.

The pub will remain open for a week or two before closing for redecorating to be completed. Once redecorating has been completed the restaurant will be rebranded, which includes a new name. It will be known as the El Cafe at the White Swan.

Mr Gonzalez and his business partner also own and run the El Cafe at Sheldon’s Wine Cellars in Shipston-on-Stour.

He added: “The El cafe strap line is we’re a tapas kitchen plus wine bar and plus rooms. The concept of El Cafe is a true Mediterranean style cafe tapas bar.”

Mr Gonzalez also has plans to use the function room upstairs more regularly, and eventually add a spiral staircase making access easier to the room.

They also plan to hold event evenings such as salsa nights.

Mr Gonzalez plans to employ 10-12 people on a full-time basis and another eight on a part-time basis.

He said: “Kineton is going to be on the move and we want to deliver good customer service to the locals.”

Mr Gonzalez said they will be taking over the lease with an option to buy from Shah Hussain, who owns Shakur’s Brasserie, Indian restaurant.

He added: "Shah has been very helpful and he's trying to open as many doors as possible."