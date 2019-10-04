Ladies luncheon’ helps Warwick's Lord Leycester Hospital

More than 80 people recently attended a charity lunch at the Lord Leycester Hospital in Warwick.

The ‘ladies luncheon’, which took place on September 14, was held to raise money for the Lord Leycester Hospital Capital Campaign for conserving the building and protecting the 450-year-old charity.

The ladies luncheon event at the Lord Leycester Hospital. Photo supplied.

Guests at the lunch included Warwick mayor Neale Murphy and former Guardsman John Dawson, who is a resident at the Lord Leycester. John suffered life-changing injuries whilst serving in Afghanistan and now lives at the Lord Leycester.

The Brothers – former service members - have resided since the Elizabethan age at the Lord Leycester.

As well as a lunch, there was also a fashion show, which was organised by Sharon from shop NV Her in Warwick, a raffle and action.

Prizes were donated by businesses including Warwick Castle, Hamlington’s, Hair Management and the Rose and Crown. The wine was donated by Booker Wholesale.

A special prize for the ‘best dressed lady’ went to Lyn Bemand.

Volunteers Lyn Bolton, Sue Fardoe and Pam Williams together help to raise £3,602 from the event.

For more information about supporting the Lord Leycester Hospital email: info@lordleycester.com or call 01926 491422.