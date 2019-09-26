Lead stolen from Weston-under-Wetherley church can be identified by SmartWater

The theft occurred at St Michael’s Church in Rugby Road. Offenders took approximately 50 x 15 feet of lead, valued at approximately £15,000.

The theft happened between 6pm on September 17 and 8am on September 18.

St Michael's church in Weston-under-Wetherley.

The lead was all smart-watered, so can be identifiable if found.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 377 of September 18.

While the church is insured the theft has still left the congregation in a tough place as they were already trying to pay for two other repair projects, including the replacement of the church’s heating system at a cost of £9,000.

Hugh Priestner, Vicar of the Offchurch group of churches which includes St Michael’s, said: “I think they stripped the north part of the roof over the main body of the church.

“It’s going to have to be a complete re-roofing job.”

He also explained some temporary cover has already been put in place on the roof to protect the church from any rain water leakage.

He added any help to keep the ‘‘lovely medieval church’’ open would be greatly appreciated.

Mr Priestner added: “Currently this building is looking at needing £80,000 in repointing the exterior stonework so something like this comes as a kick in the teeth.”