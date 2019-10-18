Leamington Art in the Park festival director steps down to take on new challenge after another successful event

Art in the Park Festival director Carole Sleight is "delighted to announce" that after six years in the role she is stepping aside to take up the position of arts officer for Warwick District Council.

Art in the Park at Jephson Gardens and the Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington has welcomed thousands of people each year since it started.

Carole said: "This year was incredible with thousands of visitors visiting our wonderful town, the whole park was buzzing with artists, performers, music and an amazing atmosphere, it is an incredible high to exit on".

The directors for the event have announced the appointment of art curator and event organiser Kate Livingston as the new festival director for 2020.

They added: "The festival organisers, volunteers and participants are delighted that their hard work and creativity has been recognised with their selection as a finalist in The Leamington Business Awards for Outstanding Achievement Award.

News of all award winners will be announced after November 15.

Meanwhile people can email kate@artinpark.co.uk to get in touch about the 2020 festival and Carole.sleight@warwickdc.gov.uk to find about art news and grants in the district.