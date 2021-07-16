Leamington bar and steakhouse is beefing up its entertainment offering by hosting live music performances throughout the summer

Leamington steakhouse and bar Bar + Block will host live performances by musicians throughout the summer.

In association with = music promoter Brumbeat, eight musicians and songwriters will take to the stage for live acoustic performances at Bar + Block (B+B) from July 22 to August 29 on every Thursday from 8pm to 10.15pm, and Sundays from 4pm to 6pm.

They are Ellis Gallagher, Dan Roberts, The KGB Duo, Ben Drummond, Joe’s Jukebox, Jonny Allen, Anthony Price and Sophie Ebery.

Award-winning singer/songwriter Ben Drummond has supported stars such as Bryan Adams, Jamiroquai and Red Hot Chilli Peppers and is known for his laid-back style of folk with soul..

Dan Roberts, known for his work in the band Grafton Ash, has supported James Blunt and performs a vast array of songs, ranging from soft pop to smooth country.

Pop singer and guitarist Joe Dolman, of Joe's Jukebox, sings covers ranging from the 50’s to present day, accompanying strong vocals with his guitar.

The KGB Duo Kirstie and Gene's set features a disco section and ranges from Amy Winehouse to Arctic Monkeys,.

Summer music at Bar + Block.

Ellis Gallagher is a seasoned performer in the Midlands open mics circuit with a setlist of well-known upbeat numbers while Jonny Allen is a regular on the busking circuit combining upbeat 1980s tunes with a mix of classics from the 1960s to the 90s.

Having performed at The Glee Club and with a solo EP out later this year, Anthony plays a variety of covers and styles, from Jonny Cash and Bruce Springsteen to Prince, Ben Howard, and Passenger.

Falling in love with folk from a young age, Sophie is inspired by timeless female artists such as Stevie Nicks and Eva Cassidy and plays a mixture of covers and original music with her guitar.

On the launch of the music nights, Bar + Block brand manager Susan Pollard said: “We’re really excited to bring a strong programme of music to this beautiful bar and restaurant.

"Leamington is fabulous community and as a local myself, I’m really pleased to be able to showcase great, homegrown musical talent to our diners.”

General manager Julia Williams added: “It’s felt like a long year for everyone, and this is what we all deserve – great, quality live music with some tasty nibbles and glass of wine.