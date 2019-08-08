Leamington-based anti-litter campaign giving people a 'nudge' on how they get rid of their rubbish

Clean up Britain’s Leamington-based anti-litter campaign Now or Never is giving people a ‘nudge’ over how they go about getting rid of their rubbish.
The campaign, for which the Leamington Courier is a partner, is giving away free stickers for residents to put on their domestic wheelie bins so they can be displayed on collection days.
Ange Owen of Clean Up Britain said: “We want as many people as possible to wheel these out every rubbish/recycling day.
“This wheelie bin sticker is a nudge to make people stop and think before they litter.
“Litter is a bad habit and people who litter don’t give it a second thought as to the impacts of what they are doing. So let’s remind them.”
The campaign hopes that the ‘PickUP2’ sticker is also a pledge by the householder to join the fight against litter by picking up at least two pieces a day - from the street, local park or country walk - and encourage others to do the same.
“These are easy, simple actions to take but done en masse are effective at shifting our rather anti-social/environment degrading littering culture towards one of social cooperation - one step at a time,” said Ange.
The stickers are free and available at Leamington Town Hall’s reception area and also at The Golden Monkey Tea Company in Smith Street, Warwick.
Ange added: “These stickers are for private wheelie bins only and must be placed with consent of the owner. Please do not place on public bins, areas or street furniture - they’ll be removed and that’s a waste.”
To find out more about the Now Or Never Campaign visit the website blog www.itsnowornever.org.uk or follow the campaign on Facebook by searching for @streetactivistsleam or for @NowOrNever_UK on Twitter.