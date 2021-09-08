Leamington businesswoman named as a finalist in national awards

Raj Chohan from Golden Key Financial Services has been shortlisted as a finalist. Photo submitted

A Leamington businesswoman has been named as a finalist in a national award.

Raj Chohan from Golden Key Financial Services, which is based in Clemens Street, has been shortlisted in the Best Business Woman in Financial Services.

The awards are designed to recognise the achievement of women across a wide range industries.

Raj, who lives in Warwick Gates, said: "It is an incredible feeling for a judging panel to select me as a potential winner in the best business woman in financial services.

"Being a business lady and having to push, grow and adapt your business using your own skills, developing discipline to work hard, the stamina to work through challenging issues and remaining focussed is down to us.

"So having an outside panel recognise these milestones I have overcome and the growth in the business especially during a difficult Covid period really puts in perspective that maybe I really have come along way.

"To be a finalist has given me further motivation to grow from strength to strength.

“Thank you so much for the recognition. I feel honoured and humbled to be selected as a finalist by the judging panel.

"Finance is still heavily dominated male industry which is slowly changing and hope to inspire more women to join the industry and realise there is room for everyone."

Golden Key is a property business with financial services being one part of the company specialising in mortgages.

It was set up nine and half years ago and the financials part of the business started three years ago as golden key financial services.

Raj said: "Golden Key started in 2012 where my husband Yuvraj started a letting business.

"By 2014 we came to the High Street - where we now were doing lettings and providing mortgage advice.

"We bought a property on Clemens street and converted into commercial offices and residential apartments which are listed on as serviced accommodation.

"My main sector is property finance for purchase or remortgages for residential properties, buy to let and commercial to name a few.

"Financial services has grown in our company due to mine and my husbands involvement in many different of property purchases and having the knowledge to acquire different bank funding depending upon on the investment we are looking to buy or develop.

"The knowledge I happily share and support with my clients to ensure they are informed of all the options, which they often weren’t aware were even available to them."

The final for the awards is due to take place on October 15 at a gala at the Hilton in Wembley.

Debbie Gilbert, organiser of The Best Business Women Awards said: "The seventh year of these prestigious awards has proved to be the most challenging for business owners worldwide.

"The entries were judged by a panel of business experts who had a tough job reading hundreds of entries.

"To be a finalist in this competition is a major achievement and a mark of quality. All our finalists either win a Silver or Gold Award.

"The businesswomen selected have been chosen for their business acumen, determination, creativity, and tenacity.