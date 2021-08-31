Leamington chef is making his mark in a competition to find Britain's best young chef - judged by Michel Roux Jr, Brian Turner CBE and James Martin

A chef from Leamington is through to the semi-finals of a competition to find Britain's best young chef.

The Roux Scholarship has been running more than 30 years and is judged by Michel Roux Jnr (BBC Saturday Kitchen, Kitchen Impossible, Masterchef), Brian Turner CBE (BBC's Ready, Steady, Cook) and James Martin (BBC Saturday Kitchen, This Morning and Saturday Morning with James Martin) among many other Michelin-starred chefs.

Born and bred in Leamington, Jac Webster now works at The Angel in Hetton near Skipton which was awarded a Michelin Star in the 2020 Michelin Guide.

Jac Webster

He'll be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Harry Guy who was working in Leamington when he won five years ago and has gone on to great things in the industry.

Jac said: "I have been following the Roux scholarship for as long as I can remember and the thought of entering daunted me as it is such a prestigious competition.

"The calibre of chef entering was always so high so, making it through to this stage of the competition is, absolutely, one of my biggest achievements to date.

"I have a lot of regard for my executive chef Michael and thank him for all the time and the guidance he has given me to aid me to this point."

The regional final takes place in Birmingham on Thursday September 9.