Leamington church invites all those who have lost someone during lockdown to light a candle in their memory
As Dale Street Methodist church marks a new church year its minister ,The Reverend Jeongsook Kim is asking people if they would like to pay tribute to loved ones who died since the first lockdown in March 2020
A Leamington church is helping people to pay tribute to the loved ones they have lost in the last 18 months since the first lockdown started.
As Dale Street Methodist Church marks a new church year its minister, The Reverend Jeongsook Kim will ask people to come forward.
The names of those who passed on will be read out at a service at the church on Sunday (September 19) from 10.30am and a candle will be lit in their memory.
Refreshments will be served after.
The Rev Jeongsook Kim said: "The last 18 months have been difficult for everyone.
"People who have lost a friend or relative have gone through so much.
"Many have not been able to give their loved ones a proper goodbye because of limits on numbers at funerals.
"We want to give them an opportunity to come and remember together.
"At Dale Street, we want to stand with the community so they are not grieving alone.
"We want people to know we are here for them."