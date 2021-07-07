Leamington college presents school of art's summer exhibition after a challenging academic year

A huge collection of art was on display at the Warwickshire School of Art Summer 2021 Exhibition, presented by Royal Leamington Spa College.

Artwork by some of the Leamington s most promising young artists was on display to the public at a recent exhibition.

A huge collection of art was on show at the Warwickshire School of Art Summer 2021 Exhibition, presented by Royal Leamington Spa College.

It saw the work of more than 100 students displayed for the public to view and features a mix of final major project work and coursework from across the year.

A huge collection of art was on display at the Warwickshire School of Art Summer 2021 Exhibition, presented by Royal Leamington Spa College.

Works available to view ranged from fashion, fine art and furniture, to photography, graphic design and illustration.

Courses displaying work included Level 1 Create, Level 2 Art, Level 3 Art and Design, Fashion, Media, Visual Communication and Photography, HND Graphics, Furniture, Fine Art, Foundation, Illustration and 3D Design.

Alongside the work from students, department staff members Sue Lay and Jane Murray had work on display.

Last year the college was forced to cancel the physical exhibition but was able to return to in-person exhibitions this year – with social distancing and Covid-19 safe measures in place.

Steven Ranford, course leader for furniture, said it was "fantastic" to see the work of students celebrated after a challenging academic year.

“The exhibition was a fantastic platform for students to showcase their dedication and commitment to artistic and professional development, and get some recognition following a very strange and demanding year,” he said.

“The work is very strong and they have worked tremendously hard to get to this point, even with missing significant times of in-person teaching due to the pandemic.

“We ran the exhibition for two weeks and while we weren’t able to welcome as many visitors as we usually would have, we still saw plenty of people visit to come and see the work of some of the region’s brightest young artists.

“For those students who are leaving us this year we wish them the best of luck in their future studies and work, and for those returning we look forward to working with them closely to further develop their skills, culminating in another successful end-of-year exhibition in 2022.”