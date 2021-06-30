Leamington company launches reusable face shield to help the NHS to reduce its carbon footprint

A Leamington-based PPE manufacturer has launched a new re-usable face shield to help NHS organisations improve sustainability.

Tecman, in Berrington Road, has developed Optec™ as a response to Government recommendations for, what the company has said, is "a more sustainably managed PPE solution".

The company has said it prides itself on sourcing materials responsibly and "using innovative manufacturing processes to save tonnes of plastic compared to common production methods used by other suppliers"

Tecman has also said the face shields have been designed with improved comfort in mind to prevent pressure sores which NHS staff can suffer from after wearing PPE for prolonged periods of time.

Kevin Porter, technical director at Tecman, said: “We’ve spent a long-time developing Opte because we wanted to create the most comfortable, high performance, sustainable face shield on the market.

"Optec uses bioplastic made from trees which is cleanable and reusable, making it very cost effective and combined with compact packaging, minimises the carbon emissions involved in shipping product to customers.