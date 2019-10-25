Leamington company takes first step towards helping in fight against climate emergency

A Leamington company has taken its first steps in its aim to help Warwick District to tackle its air quality problem.

Geneo Ltd, a consultancy and software company, has made it a priority to become sustainable as well as supporting the declaration of a climate emergency by Warwick District Council and the authority's target of net zero emissions by 2025.

Photo shows Tree Warden, Stuart Powney, Company Director, Mark Radley and the team with their newly planted elm tree.

As part of a team-building exercise with a client, company staff planted an elm tree at a site in Montague Road, Warwick.

Company director Mark Radley said: “We can see the effects of climate change everywhere, particularly in the developing world.

"We recognise that this is caused by the actions of all of us and it is by working together now that we stand a chance of remedying the situation.

"Many of us have children and we don’t want to leave an uninhabitable planet for them and their children.

"Tree planting is very important for reducing carbon emissions, but is only one of the actions that we are planning.

"I hope that other businesses will work with us in making Leamington and Warwick an example of what can be done when people all take responsibility and work together to make a real difference to address this serious situation.

"We are not experts. It is a learning process for us and we are bound to make mistakes.

"However, we are grateful to tree wardens, Sarah, Stuart and Jo, as well as to Warwick District Council for making this a positive start to our journey.”

With Stuart’s supervision, the team planted an elm tree.

Elms have suffered a dramatic decline mainly because of Dutch Elm disease.

This is one of many elms due to be planted to recover their population.



Geneo is planning to set up a business forum for companies to share ideas and experiences and to collaborate on environmental projects in the future.

If a company is interested they can contact joharper@geneo.co.uk