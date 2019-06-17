Leamington confectionery brand launches "world's first" alcoholic candy canes

Alcoholic confectionery brand Holly's Lollies based in Leamington has again launched what its founder believes to be a 'world first' as its new product.

Made with real alcohol the candy canes will be available in seven different flavours including gin and elderflower, raspberry prosecco and a festive mulled wine.

The sweets are now available for pre-order exclusively through Kickstarter, shipping in September, when they will also hit UK shops.

Holly Brook, the brand's owner, said: "I know these boozy candy canes will make the perfect gift or cocktail accompaniment the infuse drinks this Christmas, but there are only limited number so gin and prosecco lovers are encouraged to reserve their pack now.

"Backers can get you hands on them for as little as £5, but we have options to all the way to £1,000 on Kickstarter, which will get you 1,000 boozy candy canes of your own invention.

"The sky's the limit.

"Rewards in-between include wedding favours, corporate gifts and a candy cane cocktail making class."

Non-alcoholic unicorn candyfloss flavoured candy canes in pastel colours are also available.

Holly's Lollies started as a kitchen table business in 2015 when Holly was 21 and since then has sold over 20,000 jars of alcoholic humbugs and over 50,000 boozy lollipops.

The products are stocked all over the world in stores such as Harvey Nichols, Brown Thomas and De Bijenkorf.

She has appeared on TV with Kirsty Allsop and the business has attracted its fair share of celebrity customers.

For the list of rewards and more about the campaign click here.