Leamington could get cash boost to improve high street

Leamington could get a cash boost to help improve its high street.

According to Gov.uk Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that an additional 50 towns will be sharing a pot of £1 billion from the Future High Streets Fund to help revitatlise struggling high streets.

The Parade in Leamington

Towns across England will join 50 successful areas already shortlisted to develop plans to reinvent their high streets.

Warwick District Council was shortlisted for improvements specifically to Leamington town centre.

Nuneaton town centre was also named in the same shortlist.

Now both towns will go through to the next stage of bidding for the cash boost.

The funding could be used to improve transport and access into town centres, convert empty retail units into new homes and workplaces, and invest in vital infrastructure.

The extension to the shortlist comes on the back of the £3.6 billion Towns Fund announced last month, which included an additional £325 million for the Future High Streets Fund, taking the overall Fund to £1 billion.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Our high streets are right at the heart of our communities, and I will do everything I can to make sure they remain vibrant places where people want to go, meet and spend their money.

"But with our town centres facing challenges, we’re today expanding the High Streets Fund to support over 100 high streets to regenerate – backed by £1 billion of vital investment.

"This scheme is going to reenergise and transform even more of our high streets – helping them to attract new businesses, boost local growth, and create new infrastructure and jobs.

Communities Secretary Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP said: "High streets have a crucial role to play as we work to grow the economy of all parts of the country.

"Our £1 billion Future High Streets Fund is key to delivering this, empowering local leaders to help transform their high streets and town centres as consumer habits change, by investing in housing, workplaces, infrastructure and culture.

"Interest in the Fund has been huge, and with so many strong applications, I am extending the number of towns moving forward to the next phase and getting a chance to develop their proposals.

"The government is going to level-up our regional economies and as Communities Secretary I am proud to be driving this agenda forward."

Successful candidates will progress to the second phase of the Future High Streets Fund and receive up to £150,000 to support the development of detailed project proposals that can be submitted for capital funding.

The scheme was launched in December 2018 and aims to renew and reshape town centres and high streets in a way that drives economic growth and sustainably improves living standards.