Leamington event organisers to take stricter measures after complaints about antisemitic bike

The organisers behind a Leamington event where a bike was spotted with swastikas and Holocaust imagery have said there will be stricter measures going forward.

Yesterday (Tuesday) The Courier and KWN shared a story about a bike being spotted with swastikas and Holocaust imagery at the Bikerlott event in Old Town on August 4.

Members of Leamington Old Town Ltd (LOTT), who organised the event, had a meeting with Warwick District Council last night (Tuesday) about the bike.

Darren Bernstein, a visitor to the event spotted the bike, which featured a SS death's head, swastikas, the gates of Auschwitz and a KKK number plate, and was shocked to see it at a public event and said that it being there was normalising racism.

He complained to the organisers via Facebook and also contacted Warwick District Council about the bike. Police are also investigating the bike.

Speaking after the meeting Sandy Hunter, Director, LOTT (Leamington Old Town Ltd), said: "We agree that any sort of material of this nature is abhorrent and we do not condone any racism of any form.

"Had we have been approached by the complainant on the day regarding this bike and its offensive insignias, we would have asked the owner to remove it from the event.

"We have discussed this at great length with the council and we all agree that in future robust preventative action will be taken in the form of press release and notice on Social media prior to the event.

"The message that we will be publishing will stress that no bikes with similar insignia will be allowed at the event under any circumstances. We have replied to the complainant in a similar nature."