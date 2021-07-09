Leamington games firm sets challenge for smaller developers with rewards including major investment and a Tesla electric car

Leading Leamington-based hypercasual mobile games firm Kwalee has set a challenge to reward smaller independent game developers for creating compelling and original titles.

In its Hypercasual Heroes challenge, which is open for submissions until Tuesday August 31, Kwalee is looking for mobile games that feature new gameplay mechanics or ingenious twists on existing ones.

The chosen games and winners will be decided=based on their performance in initial testing, which could earn the developer an advance of nearly £30,000 ($40,000) before the game is even launched worldwide.

Kwalee CEO David Darling dressed as a 'Hypercasual Hero' to launch the games company's challenge in which indie developers can win substantial investment and a Tesla Model 3 electric car (pictured).

Post-launch milestones can increase the bonuses for a single game to up to £72,000 ($100,000) – alongside a brand new Tesla Model 3 car for the developer whose game races to the finish line quickest.

All this is before the profit share payments that come along with the publishing deal are even taken into account, so 'Hypercasual Heroes' are eligible to earn more through uncapped royalties.

Kwalee's CEO David Darling, who invented the multi-million unit selling Game Genie game modifying and cheat device during his time at Codemasters, said: "One of the most satisfying aspects of hypercasual game development is that such a great variety of themes and gameplay styles can make for global hits with millions of players.

"We’re always looking to develop titles that are completely unlike what’s been seen before and now we’re investing heavily in encouraging other developers to do the same with Hypercasual Heroes.

"We don’t even need to see a full game – just a video or a few levels can be enough to see a game’s potential."