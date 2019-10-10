Leamington man pleads guilty to causing death of pensioner by careless driving in Warwick

A young man has admitted being responsible for killing a pensioner who died after being knocked down as he was crossing the road on his way to visit his daughter.

Jack Godwin pleaded guilty at Warwick Crown Court to causing the death of Kenneth Young in September last year by careless driving.

Jack Godwin

The charge follows a tragic incident in Emscote Road in Warwick, at just before 7pm on September 22.

Mr Young, who was in his 80s, was crossing the road on his way to his daughter’s home when he was struck by Godwin’s blue Honda Accord.

Godwin (25) of Wellington Road, Leamington, was driving well within the speed limit, but did not notice the pensioner, who was declared dead at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.

After Godwin had entered his guilty plea, Nick Devine, defending, asked for the case to be adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared on him.

Agreeing to that, Judge Anthony Potter observed: “He’s a young man in his 20s, and he has never been in trouble before.”

Adjourning the case until next month for the report to be prepared, Judge Potter granted Godwin bail, but imposed an interim driving disqualification.