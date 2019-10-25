Leamington Poppy Appeal to be officially launched this weekend

The team at the Leamington Poppy Appeal are preparing for their official launch this weekend.

In previous years the Poppy Appeal was set up in upper floor of the Royal Priors Shopping Centre, either in the space by Marks and Spencer or in the space between the former Virgin Media store next to Animal and Superdry.

However, this year the team are based inside the former Virgin Media shop, which has been empty for a couple of years. The appeal based at the shop unit will officially launch tomorrow (Saturday October 26) at 10.30am and will be open every day for two weeks from 10am to 4pm.

Attending the launch will be dignitaries and local cadets groups and there will be a parade of the Standards, a minute silence and a bugler.

The team have been setting up the unit this week and held 'soft' openings of the store on Thursday and Friday.

Patricia Edgington, organiser of the Leamington Poppy Appeal, said: "It has been good over the Thursday and Friday. The Royal Priors have been brilliant and we also had help from the manager at Henry Isons the funeral directors, with our window displays.

"Adrian Barton of Linleigh Electrical also helped bring everything in for us and helped to set it all up.

"I am happy to have a unit because it makes it easier and the Royal Priors gave it to us for free and now we are up and running and we don't have to keep taking things down and we have been able to put a better display on for people."

The Leamington Poppy Appeal in the former Virgin Media unit has a wide range of poppy items from traditional paper poppies to pin badges, wristbands, mugs, scarfs and brooches. The team will be able to take cash only for items.

The team are hoping to raise more than last year's appeal, which raised more than £67,000.

Patricia added: "I am hoping we can beat last year's total. The amount raised by the appeal has gone up every year and last year we went from £62,000 to £67,000."

There's a range of products on display at the Leamington Poppy Appeal unit.

One of the window displays in what has been turned into the Leamington Poppy Appeal unit in the Royal Priors Shopping Centre

