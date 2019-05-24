Leamington post office branch closed "until further notice"

The Post Office branch in Bath Street, Leamington, has been closed since Wednesday and "until further notice due to unforeseen circumstances" according to signs on its doors and windows.

Customers are being advised to use other branches nearby including the ones at 69 Clarendon Street in Leamington, 9 Stanley Court in Sydenham or in Heathcote Road, Whitnash.

Signs on the Post Office branch at the Spar in Bath Street, Leamington.

Customer mail is being sent to the sorting office in Priory Terrace, Leamington, and customers are also being advised to track parcels via the Parcelforce Depot in Coventry by calling 03442 096169.

The Post Office Limited helpline number is 03457 223344.

To check if the Bath Street branch is re-opened call 01926 887144.