Leamington pub among first to sell doggy dinners

An award-winning pub is one of the first in Leamington to offer dog dinners on its menu.

The Newbold Comyn Arms, in Newbold Terrace East across from the leisure centre, was bowled over by two recipes from The Dog’s Dinner range, created by the Warwick and Leamington franchise of Oscar Pet Foods.

Karen Douglas, manager of the Newbold Comyn (left), Boarder Collie, Zack (centre) and Wayne Mclanaghan, Oscar Pet Foods nutritional advisor for Leamington and Warwick (right)

The options include gluten free chicken and rice, with added joint supplements or grain free, hypoallergenic fish and potato. Each meal, costing £3, comes with a dental stick and two compostable poo bags for later.

Oscar Pet Foods provides nutritious dog meals to homes, restaurants and cafes across the UK and Northern Island.

Pub owner Sarah Miller said: “As we are located in the area of Newbold Comyn, surrounded by the Warwickshire countryside, we get a lot of dog walkers visiting us. We have always been a pet-friendly pub, so we’re delighted to have this paw-some new addition to our menu, so visitors can enjoy a meal with the whole family.”

Wayne Mclanaghan, Oscar Pet Foods’ nutritional advisor for Warwick, Leamington and surrounding villages, said: “The Newbold Comyn Arms has been on our radar for a while, as a popular dog-friendly location. We pride ourselves on offering affordable healthy dog meals, created by trained pet nutritionists, which is why we are proud to have a clear label policy, declaring 100 per cent of our ingredients on packaging.

“We have 17 recipes across the dog food range, so we hope this will be the start of a strong relationship between both businesses.”

In addition to ‘The Dogs Dinner’, the family-run pub will also stock venison, chicken and black pudding sausages, provided by Oscar Pet Foods.