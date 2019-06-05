Leamington's iconic Assembly left in sorry state after shock closure

One of Leamington's iconic building has been left in a sorry state after an 'overzealous contractor' went on site to remove fixtures.

Some of the damage inside The Assembly. Photo submitted.

Yesterday (Tuesday) we shared the news of the shock closure of Leamington Assembly.

The announcement was made by venue operator MJR Group.

Before and after the news of the closure was released there were rumours on social media that people had been spotted inside the venue over the weekend removing items.

This morning (Wednesday) The Courier was sent some photos of the damage that has been caused inside the venue, which the MJR Group has said was caused by an 'overzealous contractor'.

On the Leamington Assembly Facebook page the statement says: "It came to our attention at the end of yesterday that during the move, damage has been caused to some of the fixtures in The Assembly.

"We are already in talks with the landlord to get the damage repaired and leave the venue in a more suitable state.

"As we stated in our previous release, we have immense affection for The Assembly and Zephyr Lounge and wish we would have continued trading the venue.

"The damage was caused by an overzealous contractor who mistook direction on removing fixtures that we owned.

"We have also agreed to send in a clean up crew to remove the remaining waste which was our original plan until our access to the site was restricted."

