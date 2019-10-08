Leamington's new Thai restaurant Giggling Squid set to open

Leamington's branch of the Giggling Squid restaurant is set to open soon.

The restaurant, which is on the former Cau premises in Satchwell Court, opposite Cafe Rouge in Regent Street.

Giggling Squid in Leamington.

The chain, which specialises in Thai cuisine, is due to open to the public next week.

Giggling Squid was founded by Thai-born Pranee Laurillard and her husband Andrew. The name was inspired by a nickname of one of their children.

Pranee explains: “For me, what was missing from the food scene was that Bangkok feel – energetic, informal, adventurous, where food is celebrated, and you don’t have to dress up to enjoy it. It’s relaxed, no standing on ceremony – just having a good time, over something tasty.”

Now the couple have 32 restaurants across the UK, including one in Warwick.

Featuring Giggling Squid’s unique, bright interior with its nod to the ingredients from the sea and the land, the new 100 cover restaurant in Leamington will include flowers picked and pressed for wall features by Pranee herself.

Pranee said: “I want people to feel like they’re in my home. Every Giggling Squid has my own personal touch to it. A lot of love, and sometimes sweat and tears, goes into each one.”

Favourite dishes at the Giggling Squid include: salt and pepper squid and creamy Massaman Curry. There is also a lunchtime tapas menu , vegetarian and vegan menus and a dedicated children's menu.

Pranee said: “Thais have a love of all things royal, so it’s fitting we’re welcoming Leamington to our Giggling Squid family. We can’t wait to share the Giggling Squid experience with the town.”

Giggling Squid in Leamington is due to open at noon on Monday October 14.

For more information click here or go to: https://www.gigglingsquid.com/restaurant/leamington-spa/