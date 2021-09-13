Leamington's Jephson Gardens named as one of the 'most loved' parks in the UK outside of London

Jephson Gardens in the autumn of 2020. Copyright Leamington Courier.

Jephson Gardens in Leamington has been ranked as one of the 'most loved' parks in the UK outside of London in a study carried out by a children's toy website.

PoundToy's study named the historic and picturesque town centre park as the third most popular, based on Tripadvisor reviews and annual Google searches.

A spokesman for PoundToy said: "The Warwickshire spa town of Leamington, home to the Jephson Gardens, has the third most popular family-friendly park outside of London, scoring 6.41/10.

"The park includes flowered gardens, a large open grassy area as well as plenty of amenities to keep people of all ages entertained for hours."

Only Seven Sisters Country Park in East Sussex in second with a score of 6.50 and Christ Church Meadow, Oxfordshire topping the table with a score of 6.62 were more popular in the study.

For more about the study visit https://www.poundtoy.com/blogs/news/the-uk-s-most-loved-parks

