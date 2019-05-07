Lions club to host charity concert in Warwick

The Warwick Lions club will be putting on their annual charity concert next week.

The club, which serves both Leamington and Warwick, will be putting on the event on Saturday (May 11).

St Nicholas Church in Warwick. Photo from Google Street View.

It will feature hits from the 50s, 60s and 70s, with sing alongs and comedy numbers performed by the Leamington’s Spa Strummers Ukulele group.

Comedy poet “Spam Ayers” will also be a special guest at the concert.

The concert, which will take place at St Nicholas Church in St Nicholas Church Street, will be raising money for local charities supported by the Warwick Lions Club.

Tickets cost £8 and are available from Presto Music on Park Street in Leamington and at the Warwick Arms Hotel in High Street in Warwick. There will also be a limited amount of tickets available on the door.

Doors open at 7pm and the concert will start at 7.30pm.

Later in the month the Lions Club is also sponsoring a ‘Silver Star Mobile Diabetes Unit’ to offer free diabetic testing together as well as life-style and dietary advice at the Warwick market on Saturday May 18.

The testing will run from 9am to 4pm.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Lions Club said: “Currently over four million people in the UK are diagnosed with diabetes while it is estimated that up to a million others have type two diabetes but are unaware of it.

“In many cases type two diabetes is entirely preventable with the correct life-style and dietary choices so why not take this opportunity of coming along to be tested for free?”