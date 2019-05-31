Lions thank residents in Warwick and Leamington for support with Easter fundraiser

Members of the Warwick Lions club are thanking residents in the Warwick and Leamington area for their support with their Easter fundraiser.

The club would like to thank you all the local people who participated in their Easter egg raffle and to all the pubs, restaurants, shops and hotels who hosted their eggs, which helped uthe club raise more than £2,000 for local good causes.

Warwick Lions President John Tunney said: “As Lions we depend on the goodwill, support and generosity of the local people to help raise funds to support our needy and disadvantaged neighbours many of whose needs would not be met without our help.

"And, as our members are all volunteers who join in order to give something back to their local community, you can be assured that all the monies raised go directly to the benefit of those in need.

"During the past financial year we have been able to donate over £7,000 to individual cases of hardship within our area and also make sizeable donations to local charities such as Safeline, Helping Hands and Warwick Hospital's Birth and Babies Appeal as well as distributing 150 Christmas food parcels made up from resident’s donations."

Warwick Lions have been serving the local community for over fifty years and are also involved in the organisation of other popular fund raising events such as the Warwick Town Bonfire and Fireworks and the Christmas Carol Concert at Warwick Castle.

Penny Smith at the Pig and Fiddle pub in High Street, Leamington receiving her Easter egg. Photo submitted.

If you would like to learn more about the Warwick Lions Club or attend one of our meetings call Neil on 0845 833 5921 or to follow the club on their Facebook page click here