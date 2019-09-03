Long standing independent Leamington shop to close in the autumn

Leamington retail institution The Cook Shop will close its doors for the last time in the autumn due to the retirement of its owner.

Toni McLellan has said that she will hang up her apron after running the Regent Street kitchen supply shop for more than 25 years.

Toni McLellan, owner of The Cook Shop in Leamington.

In a statement on the shop's website she has said: "I’m very sad to be closing, but the time is right to do so and I’m looking forward to retirement.

“Myself and my dedicated team have always enjoyed meeting and helping people.

"I’m happy to say that many of our regulars have now become friends.

“I will miss coming to work in Leamington, it’s a beautiful town with a vibrant community, but I am excited about new adventures.”

The Cook Shop in Leamington.

The shop will remain open on seven days a week until the autumn.

For more information about the forthcoming closure visit www.cookshop.net

